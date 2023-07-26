ADANI ENTERPRISES More Information

Adani Group News: In the last two trading sessions this week, ten Adani Group stocks saw a net rise in market capitalisation (cap) of ₹57,201 crore. The majority of the gains came from Adani Green Energy Ltd, which contributed ₹23,618 crore, Adani Power Ltd, which added ₹6,738 crore, and Adani Enterprises Ltd, which chipped in ₹5,728 crore.

Due to rising interest from domestic investors, the majority of market cap gains were seen during Tuesday's trading session, according to analysts. Market analysts say that rising interest from domestic investors is the reasonfor the surge in stock prices.

Ten Adani Group stocks, including Adani Power, Adani Enterprises, Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Adani Wilmar, ACC, Ambuja Cements, and NDTV, climbed from 2% to 15% in the previous two trading sessions.

Among the ten Adani Group stocks, Adani Green share price gained the most to( 15.30%) over the last two trading session.

Scrip Name Closing price on 24/07/2023 Closing price on 26/07/2023 % change Change in market-cap ( ₹ in crore) Adani Power 238 255.5 7.35% 6,738 Adani Enterprises 2,418.2 2,470.75 2.15% 5,728 Adani Total Gas 631.1 663.85 5.20% 3,570 Adani Transmission 773.25 814.95 5.40% 4,583 Adani Green Energy 989 1,140.4 15.30% 23,618 Adani Ports & SEZ 735.3 752.65 3.32% 4,658 Adani Wilmar 398.55 413.4 3.80% 1,916 ACC 1,804 1,922 6.5% 2,217 Ambuja Cements 422.75 443.5 4.9% 4,120 NDTV 227 235.3 3.5% 53 Total 57,201

There is unquestionably a lot of interest from investors, including retail, HNIs, and family offices. The market is also catching up to the fundamentals of the Adani Group companies. According to a news report, the Hindenburg controversy has taken a backseat, and the market is now evaluating the company based on its financial success, said a head of research of a domestic brokerage house.

Over the past five months, three tranches of investment have been made in Adani Group firms by the US-based investment firm GQG Partners. GQG first invested USD 1.87 billion in four group firms in March, and then it bought shares in the open market for roughly USD 500 million in May. In late June, GQG acquired more shares in numerous Adani Group companies valued at USD 1 billion.

These calculated moves by GQG Partners, in line with the Adani family's plan to reassure investors of their dedication to expansion, demonstrate GQG's belief in the group's strong business model despite the previous Hindenburg catastrophe.

In January, US short-seller Hindenburg Research put out a scathing research reportclaiming accounting fraud and stock price manipulation at Adani Group, setting off a stock market meltdown that, at its worst, had erased roughly USD 145 billion from the conglomerate's market worth.

Technical Views

Kapil Shah, Technical Analyst, Emkay Global and Technical Trainer, Finlearn Academy, said that Adani Green share price in this week so far stock has gain 14%. Stock was under hibernation period for 17 weeks. Still chart structure is not improved as it is range bound stock with some whip shows and trading below long term moving average.

According to Shah, Adani Power share price has a better technical structure as compare to other adani peer stocks. On medium term chart, stock is in higher high and higher low sequence. Stock is taking support at 234 level and immediate resistance 280 level.

Further, Adani Enterprises shares price in this month so far stock has just gained little over to 3%. Stock gives upside movement for 3 to 4 days followed by 50 days tight consolidation. As of now stock is going through tight consolidation.

