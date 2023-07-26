Adani Group stocks gain ₹57,201 crore m-cap in two sessions; Adani Green biggest contributor3 min read 26 Jul 2023, 07:17 PM IST
Adani Group stocks have seen a net rise in market capitalization of ₹57,201 crore in the last two trading sessions, with the majority of gains coming from Adani Green Energy Ltd. Rising interest from domestic investors is said to be the reason behind the surge in stock prices.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×