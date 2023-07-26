Adani Group stocks have seen a net rise in market capitalization of ₹57,201 crore in the last two trading sessions, with the majority of gains coming from Adani Green Energy Ltd. Rising interest from domestic investors is said to be the reason behind the surge in stock prices.
Adani Group News: In the last two trading sessions this week, ten Adani Group stocks saw a net rise in market capitalisation (cap) of ₹57,201 crore. The majority of the gains came from Adani Green Energy Ltd, which contributed ₹23,618 crore, Adani Power Ltd, which added ₹6,738 crore, and Adani Enterprises Ltd, which chipped in ₹5,728 crore.
Due to rising interest from domestic investors, the majority of market cap gains were seen during Tuesday's trading session, according to analysts. Market analysts say that rising interest from domestic investors is the reasonfor the surge in stock prices.
Among the ten Adani Group stocks, Adani Green share price gained the most to( 15.30%) over the last two trading session.
Scrip Name
Closing price on 24/07/2023
Closing price on 26/07/2023
% change
Change in market-cap ( ₹in crore)
Adani Power
238
255.5
7.35%
6,738
Adani Enterprises
2,418.2
2,470.75
2.15%
5,728
Adani Total Gas
631.1
663.85
5.20%
3,570
Adani Transmission
773.25
814.95
5.40%
4,583
Adani Green Energy
989
1,140.4
15.30%
23,618
Adani Ports & SEZ
735.3
752.65
3.32%
4,658
Adani Wilmar
398.55
413.4
3.80%
1,916
ACC
1,804
1,922
6.5%
2,217
Ambuja Cements
422.75
443.5
4.9%
4,120
NDTV
227
235.3
3.5%
53
Total
57,201
There is unquestionably a lot of interest from investors, including retail, HNIs, and family offices. The market is also catching up to the fundamentals of the Adani Group companies. According to a news report, the Hindenburg controversy has taken a backseat, and the market is now evaluating the company based on its financial success, said a head of research of a domestic brokerage house.
Over the past five months, three tranches of investment have been made in Adani Group firms by the US-based investment firm GQG Partners. GQG first invested USD 1.87 billion in four group firms in March, and then it bought shares in the open market for roughly USD 500 million in May. In late June, GQG acquired more shares in numerous Adani Group companies valued at USD 1 billion.
These calculated moves by GQG Partners, in line with the Adani family's plan to reassure investors of their dedication to expansion, demonstrate GQG's belief in the group's strong business model despite the previous Hindenburg catastrophe.
In January, US short-seller Hindenburg Research put out a scathing research reportclaiming accounting fraud and stock price manipulation at Adani Group, setting off a stock market meltdown that, at its worst, had erased roughly USD 145 billion from the conglomerate's market worth.
Kapil Shah, Technical Analyst, Emkay Global and Technical Trainer, Finlearn Academy, said that Adani Green share price in this week so far stock has gain 14%. Stock was under hibernation period for 17 weeks. Still chart structure is not improved as it is range bound stock with some whip shows and trading below long term moving average.
According to Shah, Adani Power share price has a better technical structure as compare to other adani peer stocks. On medium term chart, stock is in higher high and higher low sequence. Stock is taking support at 234 level and immediate resistance 280 level.
Further, Adani Enterprises shares price in this month so far stock has just gained little over to 3%. Stock gives upside movement for 3 to 4 days followed by 50 days tight consolidation. As of now stock is going through tight consolidation.