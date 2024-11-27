Hello User
Adani group stocks gain up to 8% post clarification by Adani Green: Adani power leads the gains

Adani group stocks gain up to 8% post clarification by Adani Green: Adani power leads the gains

Ujjval Jauhari

  • Stock Market Today: Adani group stocks gained up to 8% in the intraday trades on Wednesday post clarification issued by Adani Green on bribery charges against the Gautam Adani and others. Adani Power leads the gains 

Stock Market Today: Adani group shares rise post clarification issued by Adani Green

Stock Market Today: Adani group stocks rebounded on Wednesday gaining up to 8% post clarification issued by Adani Green Energy Ltd on the Exchanges regarding bribery charges against the Gautam Adani and others.

Adani Power share price led the gains.

Adani Group stocks rise up to 6%

While Adani Green Energy share price gained up to 4%, Adani Enterprises share price gained more than 4% during intraday trades on Wednesday. Adani power Ltd gained more than 8% leading the gains as Adani Total Gas ltd also saw gains of almost 5%. Among others Adani Wilmar Ltd, Adani Posts and Special and special Economic Zone Ltd, Ambuja Cements Ltd. ACC Ltd, New Delhi Televisions Ltd saw gains of up to 3%

Clarification by Adani Green

Adani Green Energy Ltd in a release on the exchanges said that “Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani and. Vineet Jain have not been charged with any violation of the FCPA (United States Foreign Corrupt Practices Act) in the counts set forth in the indictment of the US DOJ (United States Department of Justice) or civil complaint of the US SEC (U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission)".

Referring to various news articles that state certain of its directors namely Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani and Vineet Jain have been charged with violation(s) of the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (“FCPA") in the indictment, the company said that such statements are incorrect.

These directors have been charged on three counts in the criminal indictment namely (i) alleged securities fraud conspiracy, (ii) alleged wire fraud conspiracy, and (iii) alleged securities fraud, said the release.

Adani Power leads the gains

Adani Power share price that opened at 435.50, slightly lower than previous close of 437.75. Adani Power share price thereafter gained more than 8% to 485 levels during the intraday trades.

Adani

(more to come)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
