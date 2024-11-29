Adani group stocks gain up to 9% for third day in a row: Adani Green Energy , Adani Energy Solutions lead the gains

  • Stock Market today: Adani group companies saw their share price gain up to 9% for third day in a row. Adani Green Energy Ltd share price led the gains rising up to 9% in morning trades on Friday. Adani Total Energy Solutions, Adani Total Gas, Adani Power share price too were among prominent gainers

Ujjval Jauhari
Published29 Nov 2024, 09:42 AM IST
Stock Market Today: Adani Group of companies saw their share prices rise for third day in a row
Stock Market Today: Adani Group of companies saw their share prices rise for third day in a row(Photographer: Anindito Mukherjee / Bloomberg )

Stock Market today: Adani group companies saw their share price gain up to 9% for third day in a row.

Adani Green Energy Ltd share price led the gains rising up to 9% in te morning trades on Friday. Adani Total Energy Solutions Ltd share price also gained up to 8%. Adani Total Gas share price too gained up to 5% closely followed by Adani Power share price seeing similar gains

Among others Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special and Special Economic Zone, and Adani Wilmar share prices also gained up to 3%. 

 New Delhi Televisions Ltd (NDTV) was another prominent gained among other group companies. NDTV share price gained up to 5% while Ambuja Cements Ltd, ACC Ltd share prices saw gains of up to 3%

(more to come)

First Published:29 Nov 2024, 09:42 AM IST
