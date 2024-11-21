Adani Group stocks go into a tailspin, crash up to 20% amid reports of US indictment on bribery charges

Adani Group Stocks: Several Adani Group shares, including those of the flagship firm Adani Enterprises, suffered massive losses and hit their lower circuits in early trade on Thursday, November 21. This was after reports emerged that Gautam Adani had been indicted in New York over his role in an alleged multibillion-dollar bribery and fraud scheme.

According to a Reuters report, "US authorities said Adani and seven other defendants, including his nephew Sagar Adani, agreed to pay about $265 million in bribes to Indian government officials to obtain solar energy supply contracts expected to yield $2 billion of profit over 20 years."

"Prosecutors also said the Adanis and another executive at Adani Green Energy, Vneet Jaain, raised more than $3 billion in loans and bonds for that company by concealing the corruption from lenders and investors," the report added.

Mint could not verify this news independently. Meanwhile, there was no official communication on the BSE and NSE from the Adani Group regarding this till 9:30 am on Thursday.

Adani Energy Solutions stock hit its 20 per cent lower circuit of ₹697.70 on BSE. Similarly, shares of Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone hit their 10 per cent lower circuits of ₹2,538.20 and ₹1,160.15, respectively, on BSE. Ambuja Cements share price also plunged 10 per cent to hit its lower price band of ₹494.65.

Shares of Adani Green Energy plunged 19 per cent, while those of Adani Power and Adani Total Gas nosedived 18 per cent each. Adani Wilmar share price fell 10 per cent. Other group stocks, such as ACC and NDTV, cracked 15 per cent and 14 per cent, respectively, in morning trade on BSE.

Meanwhile, shares of Australia-listed fund manager GQG Partners, which is a large shareholder in India’s Adani Group stocks, plunged 20% on Thursday, November 21.

Massive m-cap loss The sharp selloff in the group stock wiped out approximately ₹2 lakh crore from the Adani Group's overall market capitalisation (m-cap). According to Capital Market data, the group's total market capitalisation declined to nearly ₹12.43 lakh crore, down from ₹14.31 lakh crore in the previous session.

Meanwhile, Adani Group scrapped a $600 million dollar bond on Thursday after the US indicted Adani. The group’s existing US-currency notes plunged in Asian trading.

Last year in January, a US-based short-seller, Hindenburg Research, accused Adani Group of using offshore tax havens improperly. The report triggered a sharp selloff in Adani Group stocks, causing an approximately $150 billion outflow in the group stocks.

