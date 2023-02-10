2 Adani Group stocks hit lower circuit: How MSCI review may impact amid selloff pressure?
- Adani Group stocks were trading mixed on the BSE in Friday's early session
Adani Group stocks were mixed in Friday's early deals after index provider MSCI said that it has reduced the free floats of Adani Enterprises, Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission and ACC, though, the remaining companies' free floats will remain the same. MSCI defines free float as a proportion of shares outstanding that are available to investors for purchase in the public equity markets.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×