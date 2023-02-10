“MSCI lowering the weightings may increase the selling pressure on Adani Group stocks, as some ETFs and index funds which use MSCI as the benchmark may resort to selling in order to adjust their portfolios. We feel that most of the brunt of the review would be stocks other than Ambuja Cements and ACC as these were recently acquired and free float should ideally not be an issue with these two stocks," said Manish Chowdhury, Head of Research at Stoxbox.