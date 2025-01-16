Adani Group stocks will be in focus on Thursday after Hindenburg Research, the short-seller behind the $100 billion Adani Group shares sell-off, is shutting down. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The US-based Hindenburg Research is being “disbanded", its founder Nathan Anderson said in a note.

“As I’ve shared with family, friends and our team since late last year, I have made the decision to disband Hindenburg Research," Anderson wrote in a note. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hindenburg Research published reports against the Indian conglomerate in 2023. The short-seller accused Adani Group of using offshore tax havens improperly, a charge which the company denied.

In November, US prosecutors announced that Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani had been indicted in New York over his role in an alleged multibillion-dollar bribery and fraud scheme.

Hindenburg Research’s closure comes days after a Republican Congressman requested the Department of Justice to preserve documents related to Adani investigations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Anderson, who started Hindenburg in 2017, said the plan was to wind up after “we finished the pipeline of ideas we were working on." He cited the toll of the "rather intense, and at times, all-encompassing" nature of the work as the reason for his decision, in a website post published on Wednesday.

“We shook some empires that we felt needed shaking," Anderson wrote, adding nearly 100 people had been charged by regulators “at least in part" because of Hindenburg's work.

Anderson said in his post that the intensity and focus of his work came at a cost, and he was missing "a lot of the rest of the world and the people I care about." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I now view Hindenburg as a chapter in my life, not a central thing that defines me," Anderson wrote.

Adani Group stocks in focus As the short-seller decides to shut down, Adani Group stocks will remain on investors’ radar today. Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports & SEZ, Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Total Gas, Adani Wilmar, Ambuja Cement, ACC and NDTV are the Adani Group stocks that will be in focus today.

On Wednesday, Adani Enterprises shares ended 0.14% higher at ₹2,385.55, Adani Ports & SEZ gained 0.94% to ₹1,128.15, Adani Power share price rallied 1.88% to close at ₹549.30, while Adani Green Energy stock price closed 2.72% higher at ₹1,035 apiece on the BSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adani Energy Solutions shares rose 1.13% to ₹780.20, Adani Wilmar share price ended 2.45% higher at ₹273.50, while Adani Total Gas stock fell 1.16% to ₹661.45.