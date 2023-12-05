Adani Group stocks jump up to 19%, market cap nears ₹12 lakh crore; here's why
After a strong surge on Monday, December 4, shares of Adani Group stocks extended their gains on Tuesday, December 5, after a Bloomberg report stated that the US had examined Hindenburg allegations before giving a loan to the Group and found that they weren't relevant.
After a strong surge on Monday, December 4, shares of Adani Group stocks extended their gains on Tuesday, December 5, after a Bloomberg report stated that the US had examined Hindenburg allegations before giving a loan to the Group and found that they weren't relevant.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started