Adani Group stocks were in focus on Tuesday after the group and NSDL clarified on the reports of NSDL freezing accounts of three FPI accounts that own shares in the group companies. In Tuesday's early deals, shares of Adani group companies were trading mixed on the BSE.

Shares of Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, Adani Green were trading with gains in Tuesday’s opening trade while Adani Power, Adani Gas shares declined.

Adani Group on Monday clarified that a report on National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) freezing accounts of three foreign funds that together own shares worth ₹43,500 crore in four of its companies are "blatantly erroneous and is done to deliberately mislead the investing community."

The NSDL website showed it had frozen as of May 31 the accounts of Albula Investment Fund, Cresta Fund and APMS Investment Fund, without citing a reason.

Later, a source at the NSDL told Reuters that the accounts of three foreign funds that are among the top stakeholders of India's Adani group companies are not frozen. The freeze is on accounts of the funds that hold certain other securities and is not new, the source said. "NSDL hasn't taken any action now," the source added.

Reports of a freeze on the accounts of Albula Investment Fund, Cresta Fund and APMS Investment Fund sent several Adani stocks plummeting earlier on Monday. Shares of Adani group companies fell by about 5% to 25% on Monday. Adani Enterprises, the conglomerate's flagship company, plunged as much as 25%, its steepest fall in nearly a decade. Nifty 50-listed Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone fell as much as 19% before paring some losses.

