Adani group stocks: Nine are down in FY23, expect once; mcap tanks to ₹8.63 lakh cr2 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 05:42 PM IST
Adani Power emerged as the only gainer among the seven listed stocks. The stock rose 4 per cent to ₹192.60 on 24 March, 2023 from ₹185.05 on 31 March, 2022
Stocks of seven out of ten listed firms of the Adani Group closed in the red on Friday, with the flagship Adani Enterprises tumbling 2.68 per cent to ₹1,745.95 apiece as investors continued to desert the counters.
