Adani Group stocks Q2 results 2026 date this week: Adani Green, Adani Energy, Adani Gas, Adani Power schedule, returns

Adani Group companies Q2 results 2026: As the earnings season is going on in full swing, four Adani Group companies will remain at the centre of attraction this week as they announce their results for the quarter ended September 2026. Adani Green Energy, Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Total Gas, and Adani Power have scheduled their Q2FY27 results in the coming week.

Advertisement

As investors prepare for the coming week, here are all the details to know about the four Adani group forms declaring their Q2 results 2026.

Adani Energy Solutions Q2 results schedule, time Adani Energy Solutions Limited’s board of directors meeting will be held on Thursday, October 22, to consider and announce the quarterly result for second quarter of FY27, and half-yearly result of FY27. Post Q2 results announcement, the company will hold investors’ call conference on Friday, October 23.

Adani Energy Solutions share price closed 0.54% lower at ₹1360 per share on BSE with an Mcap of ₹1,66,321.81 crore on Friday, October 16. Its share price value has surged 43.6% in one year, 31.64% in two years and around 75.55% in three years.

Advertisement

Adani Green Energy Q2 results schedule, time Adani Green Energy Limited’s board of directors is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, October 21, to consider and approve unaudited financial results for Q2FY27 and H1FY27. THe investors call will be held on Thursday, October 22.

Adani Green Energy stock closed 0.46% lower at ₹1300 per share on BSE with an MCap of ₹2,14,132.90 crore. The green energy stock has surged 22.64% in one year, but declined 25.78% in two years.

Adani Total Gas Q2 results date, schedule The board of directors of Adani Total Gas is scheduled to meet on Thursday, October 22, to consider and approve quarterly results and half yearly results. Adani Total Gas’ investors call is scheduled to be held on Friday, October 23.

Advertisement

Adani Total Gas stock closed 0.40% higher at ₹579.55 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹63,739.49 crore. Its share price value has declined 6.79% in one year, 22.36% in two years, and around 2.63% in three years.

Adani Power Q2 results date, schedule, stock returns Adani Power has scheduled its board of directors meeting on Friday, October 23. Its investors/analysts call is scheduled for Monday October 26.

Adani Power stock closed 0.28% lower at ₹195.75 per share on BSE with an MCap of ₹3,77,497.90 crore. The stock has delivered 24.44% return in one year, 56.46% return in two years, and around 196% return in three years.