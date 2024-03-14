Adani Group stocks recoup losses, rally up to 10% today; Adani Energy, Adani Green shares top gainers in the pack
Adani Energy Solutions was the top gainer among the pack with an over 10% rally, followed by Adani Green Energy and Adani Total Gas shares up more than 9% each.
Adani Group stocks, including Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports & SEZ, Adani Green Energy, and others, rallied up to 10% on Thursday, rebounding from a steep fall witnessed in the previous session.
