Adani Group stocks, including Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports & SEZ, Adani Green Energy, and others, rallied up to 10% on Thursday, rebounding from a steep fall witnessed in the previous session. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

All ten Adani Group stocks were trading with sharp gains on March 14 led by renewed buying interest amid upbeat market sentiment.

Adani Energy Solutions was the top gainer among the pack with an over 10% rally, followed by Adani Green Energy and Adani Total Gas shares up more than 9% each. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rally on Adani Green shares comes after the company informed that its subsidiary Adani Renewable Energy Fifty Nine Ltd entered into power purchase agreements (PPA) with SECI for the supply of 534 MW of solar power projects.

Meanwhile, Adani Group’s flagship company, Adani Enterprises shares jumped as much as 6.6%, while Adani Ports shares gained over 5%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adani Wilmar, ACC, Ambuja Cements and NDTV shares spiked over 4% each, while Adani Power stock price was up more than 2% on Thursday.

On March 13, the Adani Group stocks saw deep cuts amid a broader sell-off in the market. However, these stocks rebounded today recouping most of the previous session’s losses.

The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, traded higher on Thursday after suffering heavy losses a day before. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices also saw strong gains, rising up to 3% each.

At 2:10 pm, the Sensex was trading 220.36 points, or 0.30%, higher at 72,982.25, while the Nifty 50 was up 103.25 points, or 0.47%, at 22,100.95. The Nifty Midcap 100 index gained over a percent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 index surged nearly 3%

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!