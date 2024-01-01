Adani Group stocks rise 4% on first day of new year; what's driving the rally?
Adani Group's stock experienced a notable surge of up to 4 per cent on January 1, contrasting with the lacklustre performance of the benchmark Nifty and Sensex as they commenced the new year. Among the Nifty 50 stocks, Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone emerged as the top gainers, registering an impressive surge of over 2.5 per cent.
