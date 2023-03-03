Adani group stocks surge post block deal announcement2 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 11:30 AM IST
- Today is the third day when the group stocks are gaining since the Hindenburg released its report on January 25 alleging the group of fraud
The seven Adani group stocks surged today in trade, with a few touching the upper circuit. Today is the third day when the group stocks are gaining since the Hindenburg released its report on January 25 alleging the group of fraud.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×