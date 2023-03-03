Adani group stocks surge post block deal announcement

The fresh stream of money sent stocks higher. At 11 am, Adani Enterprises was at 1,787 - up ₹180.30 or 11.22%; Adani Ports traded at ₹667.80 - up ₹44.60, or 7.16%. A few touched upper circuit - Adani Power at ₹169.45 - up ₹8.05, or 4.99%; Adani Transmission at ₹743.75 - up ₹35.40, or 5%; Adani Green Energy at ₹562 - up ₹26.75, or 5%; Adani Total Gas at ₹781.85 - up ₹37.20, or 5%; Adani Wilmar at ₹418.30, up ₹19.90, or 4.99%.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}