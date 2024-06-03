Adani Group stocks surge up to 18% as exit polls indicate Modi win; most hit 52-week highs
Adani Group stocks surged on positive market sentiment post exit polls favoring Modi government. Jefferies' bullish outlook also boosted stocks. Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, Adani Ports, and Adani Enterprises hit 52-week highs. Overall market cap surged by nearly ₹1.4 lakh crore.
Adani Group stocks surged sharply, with most hitting their respective 52-week highs on Monday following the overall positive sentiment of the Indian markets after exit polls indicated a resounding victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for the third consecutive time with a comfortable majority. Apart from this, Jefferies' bullish outlook on the Adani Group stocks, in a recent report also aided the sentiment.
