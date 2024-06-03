Adani Group stocks surged on positive market sentiment post exit polls favoring Modi government. Jefferies' bullish outlook also boosted stocks. Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, Adani Ports, and Adani Enterprises hit 52-week highs. Overall market cap surged by nearly ₹ 1.4 lakh crore.

Adani Group stocks surged sharply, with most hitting their respective 52-week highs on Monday following the overall positive sentiment of the Indian markets after exit polls indicated a resounding victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for the third consecutive time with a comfortable majority. Apart from this, Jefferies' bullish outlook on the Adani Group stocks, in a recent report also aided the sentiment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adani Power rallied as much as 17.7 percent to its 52-week high of ₹890.40. Adani Green Energy soared 13.5 percent to its year-high of ₹2173.65. Adani Ports was locked in its 10 percent upper circuit at ₹1581.45, also its 52-week high. Whereas, Adani Enterprises soared 9.7 percent to its 52-week high of ₹3,743.

Among other stocks that did not hit their 52-week highs, Adani Total Gas also rose 15.3 percent to ₹1197.95. It had hit its 52-week high of ₹1,259.90 last year on October 26, 2023.

Adani Energy Solutions also gained 11.2 percent to ₹1,249. It hit its 52-week high of ₹1,250 on January 3, 2024. Adani Wilmar also advanced 7.3 percent to ₹382. It had also hit its year high of ₹446.30 last year on June 2, 2023

ACC and Ambuja Cements also jumped around 6.5 percent each in intra-day deals today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The combined market capitalisation of all 10 listed Adani stocks also surged by nearly ₹1.4 lakh crore, bringing the total market value of the conglomerate's listed entities to ₹19.24 lakh crore.

Apart from strong exit polls indicating a likely uninterrupted win for the Modi government, a recent Jefferies report highlighted that the Adani Group has rebounded from the losses incurred during the Hindenburg episode and is now on an "expansion spree," planning a $90 billion capital expenditure over the next decade. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In January of the previous year, U.S. short-seller Hindenburg released a critical report on the Adani Group, alleging accounting fraud, stock price manipulation, and improper use of tax havens. The Adani Group has consistently denied all these allegations since the controversy began. Despite the denials, the stocks were significantly impacted as investor concerns grew.

During the financial year 2023–24, the Adani Group focused on reducing its debt and the founders' share pledge, according to a Jefferies report. Its profit after tax (PAT) in FY24 jumped 55 percent to ₹30,768 crore, it further informed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The report also highlighted that the Net debt at the group level remained stable at ₹2.2 lakh crore in 2023–24, compared to ₹2.3 lakh crore the previous year.

The brokerage has given a 'buy' rating to three group stocks: Adani Enterprises (target price: ₹3,800), Adani Ports (target price: ₹1,640), and Adani Energy Solutions (target price: ₹1,365).

Adani Enterprises is scaling its manufacturing capacity towards starting green hydrogen production by 2026–27, and the Navi Mumbai Airport is expected to be commissioned by the fourth quarter of FY 2024–25. Adani Ports' performance has been boosted by the new dedicated freight corridor at Mundra, with significant logistics potential driving growth, it said.

For Adani Energy Solutions, the brokerage highlighted strategic debt management, noting efforts to refinance debt at fixed rates aligned with the asset's life.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!