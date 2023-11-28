Adani Group stocks surge up to 20% after SC concludes hearing on Adani-Hindenburg matter
Shares of Adani Group stocks surge as SC concludes hearings on Adani-Hindenburg matter and Sebi states it doesn't need more time for investigation.
Adani Group stocks witnessed strong gains in early trade on the BSE on Tuesday, November 28, as the Supreme Court (SC) concluded hearings on several petitions demanding an inquiry into the Adani-Hindenburg matter and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) informed the SC that it does not need additional time to complete its investigation into the Adani Group.
