Adani Group stocks witnessed strong gains in early trade on the BSE on Tuesday, November 28, as the Supreme Court (SC) concluded hearings on several petitions demanding an inquiry into the Adani-Hindenburg matter and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) informed the SC that it does not need additional time to complete its investigation into the Adani Group.

Shares of flagship firm Adani Enterprises jumped over 4 per cent but shares of Adani Total Gas surged almost 20 per cent. Shares of Adani Green Energy jumped almost 8 per cent while those of Adani Power surged almost 7 per cent to its 52-week high of ₹423.15. Shares of Adani Wilmar rose almost 6 per cent, Adani Ports shares rose over 3 per cent.

Among other Adani Group companies, NDTV share price rose over 5 per cent, Ambuja Cements share price climbed over 3 per cent and ACC share price rose over 2 per cent.

As Mint reported earlier, Sebi on Friday informed the Supreme Court that it does not need additional time to complete its investigation into the Adani Group, with 22 of the 24 cases related to the Hindenburg matter already resolved. The probe's remaining aspects hinge on data from foreign regulatory bodies.

The apex court's three-judge panel, led by Chief Justice D. Chandrachud, has concluded hearings on several petitions demanding an inquiry into the Adani-Hindenburg matter and asked for written submissions by Monday.

On 24 January, US-based Hindenburg Research published a report accusing the Adani Group of engaging in fraudulent activities to artificially inflate its stock prices. The Group has strenuously denied these allegations with a detailed rebuttal.

Meanwhile, 7 of the 10 listed Adani Group companies reported net profit growth in Q2FY24. Ambuja Cements, the cement and building material flagship company of the Adani Group, emerged as the top performer among group companies, achieving a stellar 1,835 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit, reaching ₹987 crore as compared to a net profit of ₹51 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

