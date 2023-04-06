Adani Group stocks trade in green today

Many Adani group stocks registered a massive rally of as much as 5 per cent on Thursday. Adani Enterprises was up by 4.80 per cent at ₹1,779.45 per share in intraday trade on BSE on Thursday. Following the trend, Adani Transmission shares were trading 5 per cent higher at ₹956.15 per share. Adani Ports shares jumped by 1.65 per cent to ₹647 apiece. Whereas, Adani Green and Adani Wilmar were trading 5 per cent and 3.60 per cent higher at ₹855.05 and ₹410 per share each.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}