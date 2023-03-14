Adani Group stocks tumble up to 7%; four firms hit lower circuit limit

While responding to questions asked by Congress members of Parliament (MPs), T N Prathapan, Manish Tewari and Jothimani Sennimalai, who had sought an update on the investigation into the alleged stock manipulation by the Adani group of companies, Union minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary said that capital market regulator SEBI had already taken up the investigation and would conclude it within two months as per a Supreme Court order dated 2 March.

