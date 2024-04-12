Adani Group targets 20% share in India's cement market, 16% capacity expansion by FY28
Adani Cement also amplifies the pace of capacity expansion and is expected to have an accelerated growth rate of 16 per cent to reach 140 MTPA (million tonnes per annum) by FY2028
Gautam Adani-led Adani group, which owns Ambuja Cements and ACC Ltd, is targeting to capture around one-fifth of the Indian cement market by FY28. Adani Cement business will implement its accelerated capex program through internal accruals and the business will continue to "remain debt free," said an investor presentation shared by Ambuja Cements.
