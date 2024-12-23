Adani Defence & Aerospace, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, has signed a binding agreement to acquire an 85.8% shareholding in Air Works, India’s largest private-sector maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) company, with operations spanning 35 cities.

The cost of acquisition will be at an enterprise value of ₹400 crore, the company said in an exchange filing on Monday, December 23.

“We would like to inform you that Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Limited (ADSTL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has executed a share purchase agreement (SPA) on 23rd December 2024 with Air Works India (Engineering) Pvt. Ltd (AWIEPL) and existing shareholders of AWIEPL, to acquire 85.8% stake in AWIEPL,” according to the BSE filing.

Adani's flagship company, Adani Enterprises, shares closed 0.13 per cent lower at ₹2,341.95 after Monday's trading session, compared to ₹2,344.90 at the previous market close. The announcement of the acquisition came close towards the end of the market operating hours on December 23.

About the company Air Works offers an end-to-end bouquet of aviation services spanning line maintenance, heavy checks, interior refurbishment, painting, redelivery checks, avionics as well as asset management services to its Indian and global customers. With a workforce of 1,300 employees, Air Works has extensive expertise in servicing both fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft.