Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Adani Group to acquire Air Works for an enterprise value of 400 crore
BREAKING NEWS

Adani Group to acquire Air Works for an enterprise value of ₹400 crore

Saloni Goel , Anubhav Mukherjee

An Adani Group subsidiary signed a binding agreement on Monday, December 23, to acquire 85.8% of India's largest private MRO company, Air Works India, for an enterprise value of 400 crore.

Adani Group on Monday, December 23 announced the acquisition of Air Works India (Engineering), India's largest private MRO.

Adani Defence & Aerospace, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, has signed a binding agreement to acquire an 85.8% shareholding in Air Works, India’s largest private-sector maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) company, with operations spanning 35 cities.

The cost of acquisition will be at an enterprise value of 400 crore, the company said in an exchange filing on Monday, December 23.

“We would like to inform you that Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Limited (ADSTL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has executed a share purchase agreement (SPA) on 23rd December 2024 with Air Works India (Engineering) Pvt. Ltd (AWIEPL) and existing shareholders of AWIEPL, to acquire 85.8% stake in AWIEPL," according to the BSE filing.

Adani's flagship company, Adani Enterprises, shares closed 0.13 per cent lower at 2,341.95 after Monday's trading session, compared to 2,344.90 at the previous market close. The announcement of the acquisition came close towards the end of the market operating hours on December 23.

About the company

Air Works offers an end-to-end bouquet of aviation services spanning line maintenance, heavy checks, interior refurbishment, painting, redelivery checks, avionics as well as asset management services to its Indian and global customers. With a workforce of 1,300 employees, Air Works has extensive expertise in servicing both fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft.

More to come…

