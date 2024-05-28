Adani Group to enter UPI, digital payment, credit card business to compete Google and Reliance: Report
Adani Group plans to enter e-commerce and payments sectors in competition with Google and Reliance Industries in India. They are considering UPI license, co-branded credit card, and online shopping via ONDC. The services will be accessible through Adani One app targeting existing clientele.
Adani Group is in discussions to enter the e-commerce and payments space as the conglomerate develops a digital company to rival Google and Reliance Industries, owned by Mukesh Ambani, in the world’s most populous country, according to the Financial Times (FT), which cited sources.
