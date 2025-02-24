Adani Group to invest ₹1.10 lakh crore in Madhya Pradesh; additional ₹1 lakh crore in pipeline

Strengthening its presence in the country, diversified conglomerate Adani Group on Monday, February 24 announced plans to invest ₹1,10,000 crore in Madhya Pradesh across sectors like pumped storage, cement, mining, smart meters and thermal energy. The move is expected to create 1,20,000 jobs by 2030.

Speaking at Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2025, Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, reaffirmed the Group’s commitment to the state, highlighting what he said was Madhya Pradesh’s transformation into one of India’s most investment-ready states.

“These are not just investments,” said Gautam Adani. “These are milestones in a shared journey — a journey that will make Madhya Pradesh a national leader in industrial and economic growth. They reflect our deep confidence in the leadership of the Hon’ble Prime Minister and the Hon’ble Chief Minister and our unwavering commitment to this state’s extraordinary rise.”

Adani Group has already invested over ₹50,000 crore in Madhya Pradesh across energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, logistics and agri-business, generating more than 25,000 jobs.

The new investments will further strengthen the state’s industrial ecosystem, aligning with India’s vision of self-reliance and innovation, a press release said.

₹ 1 lakh crore investment in pipeline Additionally, Adani said that the Group is in advanced discussions for additional investments of ₹1,00,000 crore in the state, which would include a greenfield smart city project, a major airport project and a coal gasification project.

“Adani Group remains committed to supporting the economic ambitions of Madhya Pradesh and that the Group’s investments will drive large-scale employment, enhance connectivity and position Madhya Pradesh as a key economic hub,” Adani said at the summit.

Adani group stocks trade lower Most Adani group stocks traded with cuts on Monday amid a sharp selloff in the Indian stock market.

Adani Energy Solutions was the sole group stock that traded in the green on the BSE, up 0.55% at ₹673.30 apiece. On the other hand, Adani Green Energy was the worst performer, down 2%. Adani Power and Ambuja Cement lost over 1% each. Meanwhile, ACC, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Adani Wilmar traded less than 1% lower on the BSE.

