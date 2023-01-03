Adani Group to pay additional price for NDTV shares bought under open offer

Adani Group has decideed to pay additional price for New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) shares that it bought under the open offer as transfer price for shares bought from another promoter was higher than that of open offer price. Adani Enterprises on Tuesday said that it will pay an additional ₹48.65 per share to NDTV investors who sold their shares to the conglomerate in its open offer for the news network.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}