Ambuja Cements share price stays in green even as it faces double blow with customs penalty and CMO arrest

  • Ambuja Cements, a major player in India's cement industry, is facing a perfect storm of challenges. The company has been hit with a significant customs penalty and its Chief Manufacturing Officer has been arrested on bribery charges.

Shivangini
Published13 Sep 2024, 12:22 PM IST
Trade Now
Ambuja Cements faces one-two punch with customs penalty, CMO arrest on bribery charges; Share price green amidst storm
Ambuja Cements faces one-two punch with customs penalty, CMO arrest on bribery charges; Share price green amidst storm

Ambuja Cements Limited, a major entity in India's cement sector, has been levied a significant penalty by customs authorities. In a recent disclosure to stock exchanges, the company reported receiving an order from the Office of Commissioner of Customs, Mumbai, on September 12 imposing fines and duties amounting to approximately 1.39 crore.

However, on September 13, at 11:30 AM, the shares of Ambuja Cements were trading in the green, up 0.83 per cent, at 634.15 on the BSE.

Also Read | Stocks to Watch: Trent, BEL, ONGC, Ambuja Cement, IDFC First Bank, and more

The order, issued on September 11, 2024, details the following financial obligations:

  • 54,61,050 in customs duty
  • 10,00,000 fine under Section 125 of the Customs Act, 1962
  • 54,61,050 penalty under Section 114A
  • 20,00,000 additional penalty under Section 114AA

The penalty arises from what authorities allege was a misclassification of goods, which led to the company being denied a lower basic customs duty rate.

Also Read | Breakout stock: Zomato sees range breakout; analysts expect up to 18% upside

In response, Ambuja Cements said, "The Company is taking appropriate steps to appeal against the said order imposing the penalty before the appropriate authority." Despite the significant monetary penalties, the company remains optimistic. Ambuja Cements added, "The Company does not foresee any material impact on financial or operational or other activities of the Company."

Arrest of Senior Executive adds to woes

To compound its troubles, Ambuja Cements suffered another major setback on September 12, 2024, when Rambhav Gattu, the company’s Chief Manufacturing Officer (CMO) in Chhattisgarh, was arrested on bribery charges. According to Odisha’s vigilance directorate, Gattu attempted to bribe the collector of the Barghar region by offering a bouquet and a packet of sweets containing 2,00,000 in cash, as per Reuters.

Also Read | Solarium Green Energy files DRHP at BSE for SME IPO launch. Details here

The vigilance directorate said, "A case has been registered against the officer for attempting to induce a public servant... The accused was arrested and forwarded to the court. Investigation of the case is in progress." Ambuja Cements and its parent company, Adani Group, have yet to issue any comment on the incident, as quoted by Reuters.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Sep 2024, 12:22 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsAmbuja Cements share price stays in green even as it faces double blow with customs penalty and CMO arrest

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

153.90
12:54 PM | 13 SEP 2024
2.15 (1.42%)

Bandhan Bank

205.65
12:54 PM | 13 SEP 2024
8.6 (4.36%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

136.60
12:54 PM | 13 SEP 2024
1.85 (1.37%)

Tata Power

443.50
12:53 PM | 13 SEP 2024
3.7 (0.84%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Godfrey Phillips India

7,302.45
12:47 PM | 13 SEP 2024
655 (9.85%)

Jubilant Pharmova

1,130.00
12:47 PM | 13 SEP 2024
81.75 (7.8%)

IDBI Bank

94.19
12:46 PM | 13 SEP 2024
6.25 (7.11%)

Linde India

8,120.00
12:47 PM | 13 SEP 2024
538.1 (7.1%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,200.000.00
    Chennai
    72,220.000.00
    Delhi
    72,890.000.00
    Kolkata
    74,510.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue