Adani Group's most valuable company sets new record; shares major business update

Adani Group stock: Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) will remain in focus during Monday’s trading session after the Adani Group firm announced double digit growth in its cargo volume for the September month.

The stock closed 2.69% lower on Thursday, October 1, after seeing sharp jump in the previous trading session.

APSEZ’s record 11% cargo volume growth in September The Adani Group’s ports arm’s cargo volume increased 11% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to 46 MMT in September 2026. The double digit cargo volume growth was led by containers, with 15% YoY jump.

In the first half of the financial year 2026-27, APSEZ handled 280 MMT cargo, after registering 15% yearly jump. The cargo volume growth was led by containers and dry cargo with 15% annual growth in both the segments.

The company’s logistics rail volume in the September month stood at 62,302 TEUs. The company’s logistics rail volumes stood at 312,763 TEUs (-13% YoY).

Adani Ports September business update has come days after the company delivered another milestone in Colombo. APSEZ’s Colombo West International Terminal doubled capacity to 3.2 million TEUs with a total USD 750 million investment.

Adani Ports share price trend The stock closed 2.69% lower at ₹1737.95 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹4,00,416.57 crore on Thursday. The stock had touched an intraday high of ₹1,787.75 per share and an intraday low of ₹1,715.90 per share.

APSEZ share price history APSEZ scrip touched its 52-week high level of ₹1,891.80 apiece on July 3, 2026. Its share price value dipped to its 52-week low of ₹1,293.10 per share on January 23, 2026.