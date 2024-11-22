Adani indictment rocks equities and bonds alike

This indictment of Adani, according to market expert Ajay Bagga, is unlikely to dampen investor sentiment for far too long. He told Mint, “We must understand that a grand jury has passed an approval to proceed with the indictment. That does not mean that a verdict has been pronounced." Bagga said it will be a subject matter before a trial jury, which has to return a unanimous verdict of guilt. Western media and some political sections are already jumping to pronounce a guilty verdict in a sub-judice matter, he said.