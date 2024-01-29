Adani Enterprises is at the core of everything India wants to accomplish, while the country’s path to self-reliance runs through Adani, said analysts.

Brokerage firm Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Adani Enterprises with an ‘Overweight’ rating and a target price of ₹4,368 per share, expecting an upside of over 50% on Adani Enterprises shares.

Adani Enterprises share price jumped over 5% in early trade on Monday. The stock gained as much as 5.89% to ₹3,065.15 apiece on the BSE.

Cantor Fitzgerald believes Adani Enterprises’ current valuation does not reflect all the parts. It is of the view that risk/ reward is attractive at current levels.

Calling Adani Enterprises a publicly-trading incubator, Cantor Fitzgerald suspects many of the current business segments of the company will be demerged.

“We believe AEL’s current valuation is largely driven by three main segments: airports, roads, and its new energy ecosystem, which in our view, means investors are getting a free call option on the rest of AEL’s business, which accounted for 85%+ of revenue in FY23 and includes many businesses that are in incubation phase and will materially contribute to financials over the coming years," Cantor Fitzgerald said in a report.

Adani Enterprises currently owns eight airports, seven of which are operational. The one under development is the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), which is slated to be completed by year-end. It values the Airports division at ₹1,622 per share.

The Roads segment is valued at ₹1,525 per share and solar, wind, and electrolyzers at ₹1,511 per share. A total of these comes up to ₹3,419 per share, which is 18% above Thursday’s closing price.

“This means that shareholders, in our view, are effectively getting the other six businesses for free, which partially explains why we believe shares are attractive at current levels. Our SOTP derived price target would imply a target FY26E EV/EBITDA multiple of 23.5x, which compares to shares currently trading at 13.9x our FY26 EBITDA estimate.

Furthermore, its valuation does not assign any value to AEL’s green hydrogen ambitions, which management believes could be a $7.5 billion+ EBITDA business per year.

“As we approach FY27E, when Phase 1 of its green hydrogen facility becomes operational, we expect this will serve as an additional potential catalyst to propel shares higher," said the brokerage firm.

Moreover, Cantor Fitzgerald noted that the stock has virtually no analyst coverage, which in its view, has served as a hindrance for investor education of not only Adani Enterprises, but all of Adani-named businesses.

While the Hindenburg report brought to light serious concerns, the brokerage firm believes the company has taken actions to reduce liquidity risk (from share-backed loans), improve governance, and increase transparency.

“Thus, at this juncture, we believe Adani is too big to ignore, and for India, we believe the country needs Adani as much as Adani needs the country," said Cantor Fitzgerald.

At 11:35 am, Adani Enterprises shares were trading 5.10% higher at ₹3,042.30 apiece on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

