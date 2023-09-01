LIC loses more than ₹1,400 crore in six Adani stocks in a day; details here

LIC loses more than ₹1,400 crore in six Adani stocks in a day; details here3 min read 01 Sep 2023, 08:04 AM IST
Adani News today: Adani Group faces new allegations of investing in its own shares through opaque Mauritius funds, resulting in drop in stock prices on August 31. Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) lost ₹1,439.8 crore value in Adani Group of companies in just one session.
Adani News today: Nine out of ten Adani stocks on Thursday closed in the red following fresh allegations made by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) that the Adani Group's family associates invested millions of dollars through "opaque" Mauritius funds in its own firms.
