Markets
Street takes cheer from poll results, but will the gains sustain?
Summary
- Apart from Maharashtra election results that cheered the market, the MSCI rebalancing which increased India's weight in its EM index also attracted investors.
Markets raised a toast to the thumping Maharashtra mandate, lifting stocks for a second straight day as bargain hunters returned.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more