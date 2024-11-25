Street takes cheer from poll results, but will the gains sustain?

In addition to the earnings growth trajectory, Gupta says investors should keep an eye on the strength of the dollar and US yields under the Trump presidency. US bond yields have surged from 3.6% to 4.4%, prompting foreign investors to turn net sellers. Rising US yields have been a headwind for equity investors, especially those relying on foreign capital inflows. While the rupee has remained relatively stable compared to other currencies, the dollar's continued strength and currency depreciation in other emerging markets, including China, could pose challenges. “In such a scenario, the RBI will need to determine the appropriate rupee level," Gupta said.