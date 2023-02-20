Adani no longer a $100 billion group amid sell-off in shares post Hindenburg's claims
- The Adani Group has seen an overall mcap erosion of around $200 billion from the peak of $290 billion seen in September last year
Billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Group's market capitalisation (mcap) has slipped below $100 billion on Monday, tumbling over $135 billion since the explosive Hindenburg Research report released late January.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×