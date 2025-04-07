Adani Port share price rebounds from today’s low after THIS capex update

Adani Ports' shares rose sharply after the announcement of operations at Colombo West International Terminal, a major investment of $800 million. The terminal, developed under a public-private partnership, will enhance cargo handling and is expected to create thousands of jobs in Sri Lanka.

A Ksheerasagar
Published7 Apr 2025, 03:20 PM IST
Adani Port share price rebounds from today's low after THIS Capex update
Adani Port share price rebounds from today’s low after THIS Capex update(PTI)

Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone recovered sharply from Monday's low (April 7) after the company announced the commencement of operations at the Colombo West International Terminal (CWIT), located at the Port of Colombo.

Developed under a landmark public–private partnership, the company said in today's regulatory filing that CWIT is operated by a consortium comprising India’s largest port operator, APSEZ, leading Sri Lankan conglomerate John Keells Holdings PLC, and the Sri Lanka Ports Authority, under a 35-year Build, Operate, and Transfer (BOT) agreement.

Also Read | US-China tariff war singes metal stocks; Nifty Metal sinks 8% to 52-week low

Following this development, the shares rebounded 6.5% from today's low, ending the session with a decline of 3.30% at 1,110 apiece.

According to the company, the CWIT project represents a significant investment of USD 800 million and features a 1,400-metre quay length and 20-metre depth, enabling the terminal to handle approximately 3.2 million Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) annually. It is the first deep-water terminal in Colombo to be fully automated, designed to enhance cargo handling capabilities, improve vessel turnaround times, and elevate the port’s status as a key transshipment hub in South Asia.

Also Read | Nifty Smallcap 100 tanks over 10% to hit 15-month low; down 29% from record high

Construction began in early 2022 and has since progressed rapidly. With the installation of cutting-edge infrastructure now nearing completion, CWIT is poised to set new benchmarks in operational efficiency and reliability in regional maritime logistics.

“The commencement of operations at CWIT marks a momentous milestone in regional cooperation between India and Sri Lanka,” said Mr Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group. “Not only does this terminal represent the future of trade in the Indian Ocean but its opening is also a proud moment for Sri Lanka, placing it firmly on the global maritime map. The CWIT project will create thousands of direct and indirect jobs locally and unlock immense economic value for the island nation," he further added.

Also Read | Global stock selloff worsens as Trump’s tariffs at highest level since 1902

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsAdani Port share price rebounds from today’s low after THIS capex update
MoreLess
First Published:7 Apr 2025, 03:20 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Markets

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.