Adani Port share price rebounds from today’s low after THIS capex update

Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone recovered sharply from Monday's low (April 7) after the company announced the commencement of operations at the Colombo West International Terminal (CWIT), located at the Port of Colombo.

Developed under a landmark public–private partnership, the company said in today's regulatory filing that CWIT is operated by a consortium comprising India’s largest port operator, APSEZ, leading Sri Lankan conglomerate John Keells Holdings PLC, and the Sri Lanka Ports Authority, under a 35-year Build, Operate, and Transfer (BOT) agreement.

Following this development, the shares rebounded 6.5% from today's low, ending the session with a decline of 3.30% at ₹1,110 apiece.

According to the company, the CWIT project represents a significant investment of USD 800 million and features a 1,400-metre quay length and 20-metre depth, enabling the terminal to handle approximately 3.2 million Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) annually. It is the first deep-water terminal in Colombo to be fully automated, designed to enhance cargo handling capabilities, improve vessel turnaround times, and elevate the port’s status as a key transshipment hub in South Asia.

Construction began in early 2022 and has since progressed rapidly. With the installation of cutting-edge infrastructure now nearing completion, CWIT is poised to set new benchmarks in operational efficiency and reliability in regional maritime logistics.

“The commencement of operations at CWIT marks a momentous milestone in regional cooperation between India and Sri Lanka,” said Mr Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group. “Not only does this terminal represent the future of trade in the Indian Ocean but its opening is also a proud moment for Sri Lanka, placing it firmly on the global maritime map. The CWIT project will create thousands of direct and indirect jobs locally and unlock immense economic value for the island nation," he further added.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.