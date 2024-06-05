Adani Ports, Adani Energy, Adani Green other Adani Group stocks continue to suffer losses; down up to 14%
Adani Enterprises, Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Ports & SEZ, Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Adani Total Gas and Adani Wilmar shares fell in between 2% to 14% each.
Adani Group stocks, including Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Adani Energy Solutions and others, declined up to 14% on Wednesday, extending their sharp fall from previous session after Lok Sabha election results 2024.
