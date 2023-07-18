Adani Ent share price gains 146%, other Adani stocks gain 6-130% each since Jan low3 min read 18 Jul 2023, 03:28 PM IST
Since hitting their lows, Adani group shares have seen a decent recovery, but are still below pre-Hindenburg levels. Adani Enterprises shares have recovered around 146%, while Adani Ports & SEZ shares have rallied 90% from their lows.
Adani Group stocks witnessed buying interest on Tuesday as its chairman Gautam Adani, in his address to shareholders during the Annual General Meeting, reaffirmed the group’s strong financial position to restore investor confidence, while accusing the US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research of maligning the company’s reputation.
