Indian stock market today: After Hindenburg Research raised concern over the debt positioning in Adani Group shares, Ahmedabad-based Indian conglomerate Gautam Adani had a big relief in January 2024 when the Supreme Court of India delivered its ruling that the Indian business house doesn't need any further investigation. It seems this Supreme Court ruling at the beginning of Q4FY24 worked in favour of the Adani group shares as FIIs raised stakes in six Adani group companies. Those six Adani group companies are Adani Enterprises , Adani Ports, AdaniPower, Adani Green Energy , Adani Wilmar , and Adani Total Gas . As per the shareholding pattern of these six Adani group companies, FIIs have raised stakes in these companies during the recently ended March 2024 quarter.

FIIs' shareholding in Adani Ports

According to the shareholding pattern of Adani Ports for the January to March 2024 quarter, FIIs raised their stake in this core Adani group company from 13.17 percent to 13.80 percent. As of 31st March 2024, FIIs hold 29,80,51,295 Adani Ports shares, which is 13.80 percent of the total paid-up capital of the company. In the shareholding pattern of Adani Ports for the October to December 2023 quarter, FIIs held 28,45,09,364 Adani Ports shares or 13.17 percent stake in the company. This means, FIIs bought 1,35,41,931 Adani Ports shares in the recently ended March 2024 quarter.

FIIs' stake in Adani Power

As per the shareholding pattern of Adani Power for the January to March 2024 quarter, FIIs hold 61,35,13,055 Adani Power shares or 15.91 percent stake in the company. However, at the end of the December 2023 quarter, FIIs held 61,18,36,515 Adani Power shares which was 15.86 percent of the total paid-up capital of the company. This means FIIs raised their stake in the company by buying fresh Adani Power shares during Q4FY24.

FIIs shares in Adani Green Energy

The shareholding pattern of Adani Green Energy for the Q4FY24 informs that FIIs hold 25,86,27,949 Adanin Green Energy shares, which is 16.33 percent of the total paid-up capital of the company. FIIs' shareholding in Adani Green Energy Ltd as of 31st December 2023 was 24,96,07,897 company shares or 15.76 percent stake in the company. This means the foreign institutional investors picked fresh Adani Green Energy shares in the recently ended Jan-March 2024 quarter.

FIIs' shareholding in Adani Enterprises

As of 31st March 2024, FIIs hold 13,04,77,281 Adani Enterprises shares or 11.45 percent stake in the company, which stood at 12,67,78,162 company shares or 11.12 percent of the total paid-up capital of the company. This signals that FIIs raised their shareholding in the flagship Adani group company.

FIIs' stake in Adani Wilmar

As per the shareholding pattern of Adani Wilmar for the Q4FY24, FIIs hold 1,00,15,651 Adani Wilmar shares or 0.77 percent stake in the company that stood at 84,81,109 company shares or 0.65 percent stake at the end of December 2023 quarter. This means FIIs raised their stake in this Adani group company by adding 0.12 percent additional shares in their respective portfolio.

FIIs' shareholding in Adani Total Gas

According to the shareholding pattern of Adani Total Gas Ltd for the January to March 2024 quarter, FIIs hold 14,44,62,253 company shares, which is 13.14 percent of the total paid-up capital. However, in the shareholding pattern of the company for the October to December 2023 quarter, FIIs held 14,36,77,727 Adani Total Gas shares, which is 13.06 percent of the total paid-up capital of the company.

So, FIIs raised their stake in this Adani group company from 13.06 percent to 13.14 percent during Q4 of the recently ended financial year 2023-24.

