Adani Ports, Adani Power, Adani Enterprises to Adani Green: FIIs raise stake in these Adani group shares during Q4FY24
FIIs have raised stake in six Adani group companies during Q4FY24 — Adani Ports, Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, Adani Enterprises, Adani Total Gas, and Adani Wilmar
Indian stock market today: After Hindenburg Research raised concern over the debt positioning in Adani Group shares, Ahmedabad-based Indian conglomerate Gautam Adani had a big relief in January 2024 when the Supreme Court of India delivered its ruling that the Indian business house doesn't need any further investigation. It seems this Supreme Court ruling at the beginning of Q4FY24 worked in favour of the Adani group shares as FIIs raised stakes in six Adani group companies. Those six Adani group companies are Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, AdaniPower, Adani Green Energy, Adani Wilmar, and Adani Total Gas. As per the shareholding pattern of these six Adani group companies, FIIs have raised stakes in these companies during the recently ended March 2024 quarter.
