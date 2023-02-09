2 Adani Group stocks to buy as Jefferies bullish post Q3 results

“Q3FY23 results were weak due to higher consolidation expenses, and we lower FY23E-25E EPS by 5%. Adani Ports’ share price is more linked to group issues currently. In 2015-16 when ICDs touched a high, stock bottomed around 50% premium to replacement cost and traded below its average multiple until the dust settled. Rs450-650 is the implied range, though we believe as fundamentals come back to focus it should re-rate to our target price of ₹800 with Buy tag."

