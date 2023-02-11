Adani Ports, Ambuja Cements to move out of ASM framework from next week

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has removed two Adani group stocks — Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone and Ambuja Cements — from the short term Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) framework. The move will become effective from 13th February 2023 i.e. from Monday next week. The NSE had put these two Adani stocks under ASM framework on 3rd February 2023 after huge sell off in Adani group stocks in the wake of Hindenburg Research report raising concern over the debt positioning of Adani group companies. However, Adani Enterprises shares would continue to remain under the short term ASM framework.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}