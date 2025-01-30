Mint Market

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Q3 net profit rises 14% year on year to ₹2518 Crore: Cargo volume rises 4%

  • Q3 Results: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone net profit for the October-December 2024 quarter increased 14% to 2518.39 Crore compared to 2,208.21 crore in the year ago quarter. Cargo volume increased 4% during the quarter

Ujjval Jauhari
Published30 Jan 2025, 01:26 PM IST
Q3 Results : r Adani Ports net profit rises 18% yoy

Q3 Results: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone net profit for the October-December 2024 quarter increased 14% to 2518.39 Crore compared to s 2,208.21 crore in the October - December'24 quarter

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone revenues from operations at 7,963.55 crore during the December'2024 quarter grew 15.07% compared to 6,920.10 crore reported by the company during the year ago quarter.

Increases Ebitda guidance

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation at 4,802 crore during the December quarter also grew 15% year on year over 4,186 crore during the year ago quarter.

During the first nine months of FY25 (9M FY25) Adani Ports Ebitda at 14,019 crore surged 19% compared to 11,820 crore in the same period last year.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone thereby also increased its FY25 Ebitda guidance to 18,800-18,900 crores from 17,000-18,000 crore earlies.

Cargo volume

Adani Ports Cargo volumes during the Q3FY25 a 113 million metric tonne increase 4% over 109 Million metric tonne during the year ago quarter

As pet Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) it clocked 332 MMT cargo volume, up 7% YoY during 9M FY25 led by growth in containers ( up19% YoY), liquids and gas ( up 8% YoY) and dry and dry bulk cargo (iron ore, limestone, minerals, coking coal, etc.), partially offset by decline in imported non-coking coal

All-India cargo market share for (Adani ports during first nine months of FY25 stood at 27.2% (up from 26.5% in FY24).

Other Highlights

During 9M FY25 Adani Ports revenue grew 14% year on year Ebitda grew 19%, and net profit was up 32% YoY

Ebitda margin increased to 62% compared to 60% in 9M FY24)

Adani ports said it has closed Gopalpur and Astro Offshore transactions worth over 4,600 crores in Q3

Adani Ports Net debt to Trailing twelve months Ebitda was at 2.1 times versus 2.3 times in FY24

Adani ports said that it has started Trucking Management Solution (TMS), driven by a technology platform

Container market share for 9M FY25 stood at 45.2% (up from 44.2% in FY24)

