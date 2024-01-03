Adani Ports board approves raising up to ₹5,000 crore via non-convertible debentures
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ), on January 3, announced that its board of directors had granted approval for the mobilization of funds, with a cap of ₹5,000 crore, through a public issuance of non-convertible debentures. These debentures, each with a face value of Rs. 1,000, are set to be issued in one or more tranches, the company informed the exchange houses.
