Adani Ports completes Myanmar port sale deal at $30 mn. Shares pare early morning loss2 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 01:14 PM IST
Adani Ports has informed Indian bourses that it has completed the Myanmar port sales deal for $30 mn
Stock market today: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), a flagship Adani group company, has concluded the Myanmar Port sale for a total consideration of $ 30 million. The Adani group announced about the Myanmar port sales in one of its latest exchange communications on Thursday. After this stock market news, Adani Ports share price regained from its early morning losses and turned green, adding 1.50 per cent from its intraday low.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×