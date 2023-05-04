Details of Myanmar port sales deal

Given the continuous delay in the approval process and challenges in meeting certain CPs, APSEZ has obtained an independent valuation on “as is where is" basis. Thereby the buyer and seller have renegotiated the sale consideration to $30 million. The buyer will pay the said amount to the seller within 3 business days on completing all the necessary compliance by the Seller. On receipt of the total transaction value, APSEZ shall transfer the equity to the buyer and its exit will stand concluded.