Adani Ports December cargo volumes up 42% YoY to 35.65 mt, raises FY24 guidance; stock gains 3%
Adani Ports share price gains 6% for third consecutive session, reaches near 52-week high. Adani Ports and SEZ stock price opens at ₹1,048.90, touches intraday high of ₹1,082.50. Adani Ports surpasses upper end of guidance range, aims for over 400 MMT of cargo volumes in FY24.
Adani Ports share price has been on a bull run for the third straight session today and gained 6%. The Adani Ports share price today rose over 3% and hovered near its 52-week high level. Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price opened at ₹1,048.90 apiece on BSE, and touched intraday high of ₹1,082.50 and low of ₹1,030.85 per share. Adani Ports and SEZ stock price closed at ₹1,078 apiece. Adani Ports and SEZ share price has been among the top gainers of Nifty 50 for the second straight session.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started