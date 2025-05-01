Adani Ports dividend: Adani group company announces ₹7 dividend. Check record date and other details

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd announcing the Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 1, 2025 and Submitting Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025. announced Dividend too.

The Board of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone has recommended a Dividend Rs. 7/- per equity share of Rs. 2/- each fully paid-up for the financial year 2024-25, subject to the approval of shareholder at the ensuing AGM. The announced dividend translates into a 350% dividend considering the face value of the share and amount of dividend approved per share.