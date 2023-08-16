The Indian equity benchmark indices continued their rally for the fifth consecutive month in July 2023. The Nifty index gained nearly 3% during the month. As per the data, the midcaps and smallcaps outperformed the largecaps by 2.6% and 5.1%, respectively, in the last month.

The outperformance of mid and smallcaps seems justified when we see mutual fund industry data for the month. Among the equity mutual fund categories, the small-cap funds received the highest inflows of ₹4,171.44 crore. This is against the outflow of ₹1,880 crore in large-cap funds during the same period.

The month also saw notable changes in the sector and stock allocation of funds. The weights of NBFCs, Capital Goods, Healthcare, Utilities, Metals, PSU Banks, Real Estate, Infrastructure, and Media increased on a month-on-month (MoM) basis.

Also Read: Equity mutual fund inflows fall to ₹7,626 crore in July: AMFI Data

On the other hand, the weights of Private Banks, Technology, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Cement, and Retail moderated, as per a report by brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

The weight of the Technology sector declined for the second consecutive month in July to a 37-month low of 9.1% (-20 bps MoM, -190 bps YoY).

Meanwhile, among largecap space, the top 10 stocks that mutual funds bought the most in July included UPL, Adani Enterprises, JSW Steel, Tata Power Company, Adani Ports & SEZ, DLF, Coal India, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Godrej Consumer Products and Bajaj Auto, according to ICICI Direct research report.

Mutual funds bought 65.98 crore shares of Coal India worth ₹15,125 crore last month. Similarly, they purchased Bajaj Auto shares worth ₹5,617 crore, HDFC Life Insurance Company shares worth ₹6,186 crore and Godrej Consumer shares worth ₹4,811 crore.

Two Adani group stocks were also in the list of top 10 buys by mutual funds in the largecap segment. The fund houses bought 1.5 crore Adani Enterprises shares worth ₹3,746 crore and also Adani Ports shares to the tune of ₹4,992 crore, data front the report showed.

Here is the list of top 10 buys in largecap segment across asset management companies (AMC):

View Full Image Source: ICICI Direct

On the other hand, AMCs sold ONGC, Bajaj Finserv, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Eicher Motors, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, among others the most during the month.

Here is the list of top 10 sells in largecap segment across AMC:

View Full Image Source: ICICI Direct

ADANI ENTERPRISES More Information

JSW STEEL More Information

UPL More Information

TATA POWER More Information

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.